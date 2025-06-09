JAC Delhi Round 1 Seat Allotment 2025 To Be OUT Today At jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in

JAC Delhi Counselling 2025: The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Delhi is set to disclose Round 1 seat allotment results on Monday, June 9, 2025. As stated on the website, aspirants can check the official website at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in for the seat allocation results, which will be made public after 3 PM.

JAC Delhi Counselling 2025: Important dates

Physical reporting after seat allotment (Round 1): Candidates can physically report to the allotted institutes after paying the seat acceptance fee between June 13, 2025, and June 18, 2025

Round 2 seat allotment result: June 24, 2025

Round 3 seat allotment result: June 30, 2025

JAC Delhi Counselling 2025: Steps to check the results

Step 1: The official website may be found at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: To view the results of the first round of seat allocation, click the link on the main page.

Step 3: If necessary, enter your login information and click "Submit."

Step 4: Verify the outcome that is shown on the screen.

Step 5: Download a printout and save it for later use.

Admission to B.Tech and B.Arch programs at participating institutions is being handled through counselling:

Delhi Technological University (DTU)

The University of Technology, Netaji Subhas (NSUT)

Delhi Technical University for Women, Indira Gandhi (IGDTUW)

IVIT-Delhi, or the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology

Candidates are advised to visit JAC Delhi's official website for additional relevant information.