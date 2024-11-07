CBSE Withdraws Affiliation From 21 Schools In Delhi And Rajasthan After Surprise Inspections

Representative Photo

Mumbai: After conducting a series of surprise inspections across Rajasthan and Delhi to ascertain attendance rules compliance, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has withdrawn affiliation from 15 Delhi-based and six Rajasthan schools. Additionally, six schools from the national capital were downgraded from ‘Senior Secondary’ to ‘Secondary’ level. The board said that schools had their affiliation withdrawn due to significant numbers of non-attending students from classes IX-XII.

The inspections in 27 schools were carried out on September 3 and the schools were given a month’s time to respond to the observations that were video graphed. The CBSE on Wednesday said that their responses were not satisfactory and took appropriate action against all the 27 schools.

The CBSE emphasised that dummy or non-attending schools undermine educational integrity and issued Show Cause Notices, allowing schools 30 days to respond. “The vital observations of the Surprise Inspection Committees in regard of the irregularities observed during the inspections were communicated as a report to the respective schools. The replies submitted by the schools were examined in detail by the Board,” the CBSE said in a statement.

“As the leading national education board with an international presence, we have long been committed to advancing educational reforms, delivering quality education, and fostering the holistic development of students. However, the practice of dummy/ non-attending admissions contradicts the core mission of school education, compromising students' foundational growth,” the statement added.

To address this issue, the CBSE is taking decisive action to combat the proliferation of dummy schools and send a clear message to all affiliated institutions to resist the lure of accepting dummy or non-attending admissions. “The Board will continuously strive to ensure that schools adhere to lawful and ethical educational practices,” the CBSE said.