 CBSE Withdraws Affiliation From 21 Schools In Delhi And Rajasthan After Surprise Inspections
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCBSE Withdraws Affiliation From 21 Schools In Delhi And Rajasthan After Surprise Inspections

CBSE Withdraws Affiliation From 21 Schools In Delhi And Rajasthan After Surprise Inspections

The inspections in 27 schools were carried out on September 3 and the schools were given a month’s time to respond to the observations that were video graphed.

Vikrant JhaUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 12:03 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Mumbai: After conducting a series of surprise inspections across Rajasthan and Delhi to ascertain attendance rules compliance, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has withdrawn affiliation from 15 Delhi-based and six Rajasthan schools. Additionally, six schools from the national capital were downgraded from ‘Senior Secondary’ to ‘Secondary’ level. The board said that schools had their affiliation withdrawn due to significant numbers of non-attending students from classes IX-XII. 

The inspections in 27 schools were carried out on September 3 and the schools were given a month’s time to respond to the observations that were video graphed. The CBSE on Wednesday said that their responses were not satisfactory and took appropriate action against all the 27 schools. 

The CBSE emphasised that dummy or non-attending schools undermine educational integrity and issued Show Cause Notices, allowing schools 30 days to respond. “The vital observations of the Surprise Inspection Committees in regard of the irregularities observed during the inspections were communicated as a report to the respective schools. The replies submitted by the schools were examined in detail by the Board,” the CBSE said in a statement. 

Read Also
CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet For 10th And 12th Expected To Be Announced This Month; Check Details
article-image

“As the leading national education board with an international presence, we have long been committed to advancing educational reforms, delivering quality education, and fostering the holistic development of students. However, the practice of dummy/ non-attending admissions contradicts the core mission of school education, compromising students' foundational growth,” the statement added.

FPJ Shorts
FPJ MLA Audit: BJP Looks At Hattrick In Colaba Constituency While Rahul Narwekar Faces Challenges For Land Conversion
FPJ MLA Audit: BJP Looks At Hattrick In Colaba Constituency While Rahul Narwekar Faces Challenges For Land Conversion
Mumbai: Rare TB-Related Infection Detected In 34-Year-Old Bhandup Woman, Successfully Treated At Apex Hospital
Mumbai: Rare TB-Related Infection Detected In 34-Year-Old Bhandup Woman, Successfully Treated At Apex Hospital
FPJ Exclusive: R&AW Intel Exposes Pakistan’s ISI Plan To Import Shia-Sunni Conflict From Gulf To India
FPJ Exclusive: R&AW Intel Exposes Pakistan’s ISI Plan To Import Shia-Sunni Conflict From Gulf To India
Thane: 4 Booked For Assaulting Auto Driver And Passengers After 'Overtaking Dispute' In Bhiwandi
Thane: 4 Booked For Assaulting Auto Driver And Passengers After 'Overtaking Dispute' In Bhiwandi

To address this issue, the CBSE is taking decisive action to combat the proliferation of dummy schools and send a clear message to all affiliated institutions to resist the lure of accepting dummy or non-attending admissions. “The Board will continuously strive to ensure that schools adhere to lawful and ethical educational practices,” the CBSE said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CBSE Withdraws Affiliation From 21 Schools In Delhi And Rajasthan After Surprise Inspections

CBSE Withdraws Affiliation From 21 Schools In Delhi And Rajasthan After Surprise Inspections

Bihar NMMS 2025 Registration Now Open At scert.bihar.gov.in; Check Details

Bihar NMMS 2025 Registration Now Open At scert.bihar.gov.in; Check Details

IMI Delhi Launches Sustainability and Social Impact Programme

IMI Delhi Launches Sustainability and Social Impact Programme

MBSE 2025 Exams: Mizoram Board Announces Class 10th, 12th Exam Dates

MBSE 2025 Exams: Mizoram Board Announces Class 10th, 12th Exam Dates

UGC NET 2024 December Session Notification Expected To Release Soon; Check Previous Year Trends

UGC NET 2024 December Session Notification Expected To Release Soon; Check Previous Year Trends