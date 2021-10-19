CBSE term II exam for Class 10 and 12: Attention students! Here's what Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had decided to conduct the Class 10, 12 final exams in two terms, for the 2022 batch. While speaking to ANI, CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said that the Term 1 paper will be objective type while the term 2 paper will be subjective.

He said that the final result will be based on both the terms. However, if the Term 2 exam fails to take place, the result will be based on Term 1.

"We're following NEP recommendations to provide more opportunities to students for appearing in exams & improve their performance. So we decided to conduct exams in 2 phases. Term 1 will be objective type and term 2 will be subjective," he said.

"Final result will be based on both terms. But if due to pandemic Term 2 didnt happen then the result will be according to Term 1. Term 1 will help students in knowing in what areas they need to improve for Term 2," he added.

The board yesterday released the date sheets for Class 10 and 12 term-1 board exams 2021-22.

CBSE will conduct the first-term board examinations for classes 10 and 12 offline in November-December. Candidates can check the date sheet on the official website- cbse.gov.in

Exams for Class 10 students begin on November 30 and continue till December 11. For Class 12 students, papers will be held from December 1 to December 22.

From this year, CBSE will conduct two board exams instead of the one annual exam pattern followed till last year. The term two exams for secondary and senior secondary students will be conducted in February-March 2022.

According to examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, the announced date sheet is for major subjects while the schedule for minor subjects will be sent to schools separately.

Bifurcating the academic session, holding two term-end exams and rationalising the syllabus were part of the special assessment scheme for class 10 and 12 CBSE board exams for 2021-22, which were announced in July in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CBSE had last week said that the first-term board examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted offline in November-December.

The board had said the exams will be objective and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes. The exams will start from 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am in view of the winter season.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 01:27 PM IST