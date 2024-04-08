CBSE Opens CTET Application Correction Facility, Check How To Edit | Unsplash (Representative Image)

Today, April 8, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will open the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 application correction session. Through the official website, ctet.nic.in, candidates who have successfully registered for the CTET 2024 will be able to update their details on the application form. Up until April 12, 2024, candidates may make modifications to their CTET application form.

No form correcting fees

Correcting CTET forms is free of charge. For 2024, candidates may make changes to their already submitted CTET application form without incurring additional costs. The CTET application fees are only needed to be paid during the online submission process. Nevertheless, once paid, the CTET exam fees are non-refundable and cannot be changed for any reason.

CTET: How to edit application form?

Applicants can modify their CTET application form 2024 by logging in using their registration number and birthdate on the official webpage.



1) Go to ctet.nic.in, the official CTET website.

2) On the homepage, select the CTET rectification box by clicking on it.

3) After entering your login information, click "Submit."

4) There will be a screen presentation of the application form.

5) Verify the application and make the necessary adjustments. When finished, click submit.

6) Save a physical copy of the confirmation page for future reference after downloading it.

The exam will be administered in two shifts on Sunday, July 7, 2024, citing the CTET July 2024 notice. There will be two shifts: the first starting at 9.30 am and ending at noon, and the second starting at 2 pm and ending at 4.30 pm.

Two papers—Paper 1 for teachers of classes 1 through 5 and Paper 2 for teachers of classes 6 through 8—will be available for the CTET 2024 test.