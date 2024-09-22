 CBSE Issues Notice For Parents To Ensure Accurate Registrations For Classes IX & XI
Parents must ensure accurate personal details and subject choices to avoid future issues. The registration window without a late fee runs from September 18 to October 10, 2024, with no changes allowed after LOC submission deadlines.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 05:32 PM IST
Representational photo | Pexhere.com

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an important notice regarding the registration of students for Classes IX and XI, as well as the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for students in Classes X and XII. Parents are urged to ensure accurate submission of personal details and subjects offered, as these are crucial for their ward's future and the smooth conduct of examinations.

The registration period for Class IX and Class XI without a late fee runs from September 18 to October 10, 2024. To ensure a smooth process and avoid complications, the Board has implemented the following measures:

- Once the registration and LOC submission deadline passes, no requests for changes or corrections to personal data will be accepted.

- For Classes X and XII, no subject changes will be allowed after the LOC submission deadline for the main examinations. Requests will only be considered for supplementary exams. Students must decide whether or not to appear for the subjects listed in the LOC, and results will be declared in accordance with the Board's Examination Byelaws.

To prevent these issues, parents are requested to:

- Carefully review and confirm all information for registration and LOC.

- Ensure that personal details like the ward’s name, date of birth, and parents' names are accurately filled out.

- Use full names (not short forms), as extended forms of names are often required in official documents.

- Include the surname if the ward plans to go abroad, as it is required in many countries.

- Confirm the accuracy of the date of birth and cross-check with passport details if applicable.

- Fill in subjects carefully for both Class X and XII, as no changes will be accepted after LOC submission.

Parents are also asked to support schools in submitting registration and LOC data on time, as deadlines will not be extended.

