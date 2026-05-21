CBSE Class 12 Answer Book Portal Faces Glitches Despite Board's Assurance; Students Flag Payment & Access Issues | X

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has come under criticism from students and parents after several users reported technical glitches on the portal launched for obtaining scanned copies of Class 12 answer books, even as the board claimed the system was functioning smoothly.

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In a post shared on X on May 20, CBSE announced that the online application portal for obtaining scanned copies of Class 12 answer books had become fully operational and was successfully processing applications. The board said that within three hours of the portal opening, 1,27,146 applications seeking 3,87,399 scanned answer books had been submitted successfully by 7:30 pm.

CBSE also advised students to continue using the portal and noted that some users might experience temporary delays in payment status updates due to heavy traffic. It urged applicants not to submit repeated requests.

However, several students took to social media alleging that the portal was not functioning as claimed. Many users complained that payments had been deducted from their bank accounts, but the transactions were either not reflected on the CBSE dashboard or their applications remained stuck in the processing stage.

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One user questioned the board's assurance, claiming that despite making the payment, the transaction was not reflected in the account status on the portal. Another student shared a screenshot of a successful payment and alleged that the application status had not been updated. Similar complaints were echoed by several others, who posted screenshots of bank transaction confirmations and pending application statuses.

Some applicants also reported delays in receiving scanned copies of their answer sheets even after completing the payment process. Screenshots circulating online showed application statuses marked as "submitted" or "payment successful" while the final completion stage remained pending.

Apart from technical concerns, a section of students raised objections over the evaluation process itself. Social media users shared images purportedly showing answer-sheet markings and discrepancies in the awarding of marks. Several posts demanded manual rechecking and grace marks, while accusing the board of errors in assessment.

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The complaints surfaced shortly after CBSE opened the verification and answer-book photocopy facility for students seeking a review of their Class 12 examination results. The board has not yet publicly responded to the grievances highlighted on social media.