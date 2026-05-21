CBSE Receives 3.87 Lakh Requests For Class 12 Answer Books Within 3 Hours Of Portal Launch

CBSE Class 12 Answer Book: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) witnessed an overwhelming response from Class 12 students seeking scanned copies of their answer books, with over 3.87 lakh answer book requests submitted within just three hours of the portal going live on Tuesday evening.

The online application portal for obtaining scanned copies of Class XII answer books is now functioning smoothly, and applications are being submitted successfully.



1,27,146 applications for obtaining 3,87,399 scanned answer books were submitted successfully by 7:30 pm on… pic.twitter.com/iitB3Sv0VP — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 20, 2026

According to the board, a total of 1,27,146 applications were successfully submitted by 7:30 PM on May 20, translating into requests for 3,87,399 scanned answer books.

The online facility was opened as part of CBSE’s post-result process, allowing students to access scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets before applying for verification or re-evaluation.

CBSE Class 12 Answer Book: Heavy traffic causes temporary delays

Soon after the portal was activated, many students reported delays while accessing the website and completing payments due to the sudden surge in traffic.

In an official statement, CBSE acknowledged the temporary technical issues and clarified that the system was functioning smoothly despite the heavy load.

“The online application facility for obtaining scanned copies of Class XII answer books is now fully functional, and students may proceed with submitting their applications,” the board said.

CBSE also urged students not to submit repeated requests if payment confirmation appeared delayed, stating that payment status updates may take some time because of high user activity on the portal.

The board thanked students, parents and schools for their cooperation during the process.

CBSE Class 12 Answer Book: Students continue applying for scanned copies

The demand for scanned answer books has steadily increased over the years as students look for greater transparency in evaluation and a better understanding of their marks.

By accessing scanned copies, students can review how answers were assessed and decide whether they wish to proceed with verification of marks or re-evaluation.

Officials indicated that applications were continuing to come in steadily even after the initial rush witnessed on the first evening of the portal launch.

CBSE Class 12 Answer Book: How to access the portal

Students can continue applying for scanned copies of their Class 12 answer books through the official CBSE portal.

The facility is available online through CBSE PVR Portal

Students have been advised to use only the official CBSE website and avoid relying on unofficial links circulating on social media platforms.