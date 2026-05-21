UP BEd JEE 2026 Admit Card Released At bujhansi.ac.in; Exam Scheduled For May 31

UP BEd JEE 2026 Admit Card: The UP BEd JEE 2026 admit card is available on the official website of Bundelkhand University, Jhansi (BU) at bujhansi.ac.in. Candidates can use their user ID and password to access the website to download their admit card for the Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE) 2026.

Direct link to download the admit card

UP BEd JEE 2026 Admit Card: Exam details

For admission to two-year BEd programs in government, assisted, and private colleges, the university will administer the UP BEd JEE 2026 exam on May 31 at a number of testing locations throughout the UP state.

There will be two shifts for the pen-and-paper UP BEd entrance exam in 2026. Multiple-choice questions (MCQs) on general knowledge, language, general aptitude, and subject aptitude will be included in the question paper.

UP BEd JEE 2026 Admit Card: Steps to download admit card

By following the instructions provided below, candidates can download the UP BEd JEE Admit Card 2026:

Step 1: Visit bujhansi.ac.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the "UP B.Ed. JEE 2026" or "Download Admit Card" link from the homepage.

Step 3: A fresh page will appear.

Step 4: Type in your password and user ID.

Step 5: Click the "Submit" button.

Step 6: The 2026 UP BEd JEE admit card will show up on the screen.

Step 7: Download the exam hall ticket and review the details.

UP BEd JEE 2026 Admit Card: Details mentioned on admit card

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Registration/application number

Photograph and signature

Date of birth

Category details

Exam date

Exam timings

Reporting time

Examination centre name and address

Exam centre code

Important exam day instructions and guidelines

Signature of exam authority

Note: In order to take the UP BEd JEE exam in 2026, candidates must bring their admit card and a legitimate form of identification to the testing location.

UP BEd JEE 2026 Admit Card: Marking system

Candidates will receive two marks for each right response, while one-third of a mark will be subtracted for each incorrect response, according to the marking scheme. Notably, no points will be deducted for questions that remain unanswered.