CBSE: Class 10th, 12th term-2 exams to be held offline from April 26

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will commence its theory offline term-2 board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 on April 26. The board had term-1 examinations in November and December of 2021, and the results are still pending.

"The board has decided to hold term 2 examinations offline after discussions with different stakeholders and taking into account the COVID-19 pandemic scenario in the country," CBSE exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

For the exam, the board will follow the pattern of sample question papers. Last month, sample papers were made available on the CBSE academic website.

Students will be have both objective and subjective questions in term 2 examinations. Only objective or multiple-choice questions were included in the term-1 papers.

The students will appear in the examination from the allotted examination centers as done during the preceding years.

The date sheet will be released soon and will be available on the official website- www.cbse.nic.in

ALSO READ CBSE announces CSIR Innovation Award for School Children 2022; grand prize of Rs 1 lakh

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 07:27 PM IST