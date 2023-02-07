CBSE Board Exam 2023: CBSE admit card 2023 released at cbse.gov.in; here's how to download

PTI (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card at cbse.gov.in for class 10 and 12 board exams.

Students from classes 10 and 12 have to appear for the board exam on February 15, 2023, and it will be conducted in a single shift.

The CBSE exam will be held from 10:30 AM to 12:30 or 1:30 PM, depending on the subject.

CBSE admit card 2023: How to download?

Visit cbse.gov.in

Press on the school login link

Enter the User ID and other credentials

Submit the details and get the admit card

Download the admit card

Take a printout for future use