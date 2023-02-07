e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCBSE Board Exam 2023: CBSE admit card 2023 released at cbse.gov.in; here's how to download

CBSE Board Exam 2023: CBSE admit card 2023 released at cbse.gov.in; here's how to download

Students from classes 10 and 12 have to appear for the board exam on February 15, 2023, and it will be conducted in a single shift.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 07, 2023, 09:57 PM IST
article-image
PTI (Representative Image)
Follow us on

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card at cbse.gov.in for class 10 and 12 board exams.

Students from classes 10 and 12 have to appear for the board exam on February 15, 2023, and it will be conducted in a single shift.

The CBSE exam will be held from 10:30 AM to 12:30 or 1:30 PM, depending on the subject.

CBSE admit card 2023: How to download?

Visit cbse.gov.in

Press on the school login link

Enter the User ID and other credentials

Submit the details and get the admit card

Download the admit card

Take a printout for future use

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: MU non-teaching staff threaten to intensify protest amid semester exams

Mumbai: MU non-teaching staff threaten to intensify protest amid semester exams

CBSE Board Exam 2023: CBSE admit card 2023 released at cbse.gov.in; here's how to download

CBSE Board Exam 2023: CBSE admit card 2023 released at cbse.gov.in; here's how to download

JEE 2023: Pune's Omkar Raichurkar tops exam with 99.99 percentile, Apurva Mahajan topper among girls...

JEE 2023: Pune's Omkar Raichurkar tops exam with 99.99 percentile, Apurva Mahajan topper among girls...

NEET PG 2023: Candidates gather at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, demand postponement of March exam

NEET PG 2023: Candidates gather at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, demand postponement of March exam

JEE Mains 2023 Toppers: Making Football part of study regimen helped Kolkata's Soham Das score a...

JEE Mains 2023 Toppers: Making Football part of study regimen helped Kolkata's Soham Das score a...