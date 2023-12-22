CAT 2023 Toppers: What It feels To Miss 100% By A Few Marks

Kashvi Mishra (L), Satvik Dhingra (C) and Yash Agarwal (R) | Special arrangement

Common Admission Test (CAT) is considered one of the toughest MBA exams in India and scoring 100 percentile is an excellent job but even scoring more than 99 takes a lot of hard work considering the competitiveness of such exams. Those who missed the perfect 100 by a few marks talked to the Free Press Journal (FPJ).

Kashvi Mishra, a Mumbai based candidate who scored 99.53 percentile told FPJ that she was very much happy after the results were out. Mishra did her majors in Psychology from Bath University in the United Kingdom. On asking about the competition, Mishra said, “I have been a competitive student since childhood and I also topped in school boards and then even got scholarships to study abroad so it was not a challenge for me.”

She might have missed the 100 percentile but she started the preparation late and despite that she scored 99.53. "If scored 100 would have been great", added Mishra as she desired to pursue her MBA from IIM-A, IIM-B and IIM-C.

Always aiming for 100

Satvik Dhingra, a Delhi- based candidate who scored 99.95 percentile said that he was inclined towards the CAT exam from his final year of graduation. He graduated from the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), Delhi.

On missing 100 by a few marks in his third attempt Dhingra said, "I was never expecting a 100 but always aimed for a 100. That is one of the most important attitudes that was ingrained into me by my mentor."

There will always be something better in store

Bangalore-based Engineering graduate, Yash Agarwal who scored 99.6 percentile in CAT 2023 exam said that consistency, discipline and never give up attitude helped him to achieve this feat.

On missing a perfect 100, he said, "When I left the exam centre on the D-Day, I was disappointed because I wasn't able to attempt good numbers of questions in Quants but when I saw my percentile. I was extremely happy about it."

Agarwal who is now aiming for IIM-Bangalore also said that there will always be something better in the store but we should learn to be content.