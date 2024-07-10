Canada: York University Launches 2025 Digital Marketing Analytics Certificate

York University |

The York University School of Continuing Studies is now accepting applications for its upcoming January 2025 Certificate in Digital Marketing Analytics programme. This six-month certificate course is designed to equip students with the skills necessary to analyse data for actionable insights, catering to the growing demand for expertise in digital marketing analytics, as reported by Shiksha.

Jason Rivarola, head of performance media and martech at a major Canadian retailer and member of the program advisory council, emphasised the significance of the program. Rivarola said, “As the demand for data-savvy marketing professionals continues to rise, the York University School of Continuing Studies has introduced a crucial programme for today’s digital marketers."

Rivarola further highlighted the program's impact, stating, "This curriculum is crafted to bridge the divide between traditional marketing knowledge and cutting-edge data analysis, empowering students with vital skills to excel in the digital era. This program marks a pivotal step in demystifying data for marketers."

The course aims to elevate marketing professionals from foundational analytics to advanced skills, preparing them for senior roles. With future trends in automation and AI, the demand for experts with advanced analytics skills is expected to increase.