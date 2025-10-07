Calcutta HC To Hear Key Petition On West Bengal Primary Teachers' Recruitment On October 9 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court will hear a crucial petition on primary teachers’ recruitment in state-run schools in West Bengal on Thursday.

Govt Issues Notification For Primary Teachers

Recently, the state government has issued a notification for 13,429 primary teachers in state-run schools. A group of candidates, who were disqualified in the teachers’ eligibility test (TET) for similar primary teachers’ recruitment in 2017 and 2022, have approached the Calcutta High Court for permission to appear for the examinations, and the first hearing in the matter will be on October 9.

The petitioners have claimed that a case was filed in the Calcutta High Court regarding the complications of accurate answers to a total of 47 questions in the TET exams of 2017 and 2022. That case is still pending with the Calcutta High Court, which has appointed a committee of experts to give its opinion in the matter.

The petitioners have pointed out that in July this year, the Calcutta High Court directed the committee of experts to submit a report in the matter to the court within four weeks. According to the petitioners, the committee of experts has not submitted the report as yet, and hence, the legal complexities in the matter continued.

The petitioner also explained that, as per the rule, those who got disqualified in the TET examinations for 2017 and 2022 would not be able to appear for fresh recruitment unless the legal complexities in the matter are resolved.

In such a situation, the petitioners have appealed to the Calcutta High Court that till the committee of experts submits its report to the court and the legal complexities in the matter are resolved, either they should be allowed to appear for the fresh recruitment or the fresh selection process should be put on hold till further court orders in the matter.

The petitioners, who have approached the court, were disqualified in the TET examinations for 2017 and 2022 by just a couple of marks. They claimed that they could have qualified if these complexities in the accurate answers to 47 questions had not surfaced.

