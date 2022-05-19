Calcutta HC directs CRPF security for WBSSC office

Kolkata: A single judge bench of the Calcutta High Court issued an unprecedented directive at around 11.45 p.m. on Wednesday, ordering the CRPF to take charge of the security of the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) office to prevent any possible tampering of evidence in the wake of an alleged recruitment scam.

In this unprecedented judgment, Justice Avijit Gangopadhyay ordered the Central Reserve Police Force to take charge of the security of the WBSSC office within 50 minutes from the delivery of the directive.

He also directed the CRPF to ensure that no one can enter the WBSSC office till 1 p.m. on Thursday.

At the same time, Justice Gangopadhyay directed the WBSSC Secretary to submit the CCTV footage of the office to the court by Thursday morning to have an idea of who entered the office after the division bench on Wednesday afternoon upheld the order on the CBI inquiry in the matter.

On Wednesday evening soon after WBSSC Chairman Siddhartha Majumdar resigned, senior advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya sought the attention of Justice Gangopadhyay apprehending that the documents in the WBSSC office might be tampered with.

Justice Gangopadhyay heard the matter at his chamber in the Calcutta High Court premises on an emergency basis and passed the landmark order just short of midnight.

He expressed concern about why the WBSSC Chairman had to resign before appearing in the court in a case about the illegal appointment of West Bengal Minister of State for Education, Paresh Chandra Adhikari's daughter, Ankita Adhikari as a higher-secondary political science teacher in a state-run school. It is alleged that Ankita Adhikari was appointed even without qualifying on the merit list and appearing for the personality test.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 11:10 AM IST