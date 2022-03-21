West Bengal: Case filed against govt decision to use 'Biswa Bangla' logo on school uniforms

Kolkata: A case has been filed in Calcutta High Court against the government’s decision to use 'Biswa Bangla' logo on school uniforms.

According to the petitioner, the ruling government is trying to ‘commercialize’ Biswa Bangla even in schools.

It can be noted that on Sunday the state education department had floated a circular where it was written that students till class eight will wear white and navy blue uniform with Biswa Bangla logo on the shirt. Students of all government, semi-government and government-aided schools in Bengal will have a common uniform. According to the notice, boys will wear a white shirt and navy blue trousers and the girls will wear white shirt along with navy blue frocks/salwar kameez.

Minister of State of Union Education Department Subhas Sarkar said that he will take ‘appropriate’ action against this decision.

“Biswa Bangla is a MSME company which should not be used in the school. I will take necessary action against this decision,” said Sarkar.

TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that the opposition is unnecessarily politicising the issue.

“It looks good on a uniform and the state government is just trying to promote uniformity. The opposition is unnecessarily crying foul against the TMC government,” said Ghosh.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 10:52 PM IST