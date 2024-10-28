 BSEB Class 10, 12 Exam Registration Ends Today At secondary.biharboardonline.com; Check Details Here
Registration for the Bihar board exams for Classes 10 and 12 in 2025 will close today, October 28, according to the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Students are required to register via the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

SimpleUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 01:42 PM IST
article-image
BSEB Class 10, 12 Exam Registration Ends Today At secondary.biharboardonline.com; Check Details Here | Representational Pic

Registration for the Bihar board exams for Classes 10 and 12 in 2025 will close today, October 28, according to the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Students are required to register via the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The deadline for submitting the exam form with a late fee was extended to October 28, 2024, in the latest update. It is recommended that school officials turn in the exam forms prior to the deadline. The official Bihar Board website, secondary.biharboardonline.com, has the Bihar Board class 10th exam form 2025.

How to fill BSEB 10th and 12th exam form 2025:

Step 1: Visit the BSEB Matric/Intermediate official website's, secondary.biharboardonline.com and seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Select the online application form for the BSEB 10th and 12th.

Step 3: Click the application link and enter your user ID and password.

Step 4: Fill out the necessary information and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Click "Submit" after saving. 

article-image

Students can call the official BSEB helpline at 0612-2230039 or 0612-2232074 if they need support or have technical issues when registering for the 10th and 12th grade online.

