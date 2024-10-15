 BSEB Extends Registration Deadline For 2025 Class 10 & 12 Exams With Late Fee; Check New Dates & Application Fees Here
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration deadline for the 2025 Class 10 and 12 exams with a late fee until October 21, 2024. Students must pay the application fee by October 19, 2024.

article-image
Representative image

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date for registration of matric as well as intermediate Bihar board exams 2025 with a late fee. Those who have not yet applied for 10th and 12th class examination, 2025 can now submit their application through the official website of Bihar board- secondary.biharboardonline.com.

According to the official announcement, students can now register themselves for the Bihar board Class 10 and 12 board exams 2025 from the official website. The last date to pay the application fees is October 19.

The BSEB issued a notification through its official website: "The last date for the online submission of the application form for Secondary Annual Exam 2025 has been extended with a late fee from 14-10-2024 to 21-10-2024. The last date for the payment of the application fee is 19-10-2024."

The registration forms for the examination will be completed by the principal of each school on behalf of the students.To log in and complete the form, the school authorities must enter the relevant user ID and password.

Application Fee

To apply for registration for the BSEB Bihar Board Class 10, Class 12 exam 2025, students in the general category must pay an application fee of Rs 1,010, while reserved category students must pay Rs 895.

BSBE advises students facing technical issues with online registration or fee payment to contact the official hotline at 0612-2230039 or 0612-2232074, BSEB stated.

The date sheet of BSEB matric and inter-board exams 2025 would soon be updated on the official website of Bihar board. The examination for BSEB matric and inter for the year 2025 will take place in the month of February, with internal assessments and practical exams planned one month before the written exams.

