BPSC Confirms 70th CCE Prelims Date: No Change, Exam Scheduled For December 13-14

Representative Image

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has clarified that the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination (70th CCE Prelims) will be held as scheduled on December 13 and 14, 2024, dismissing rumors about a postponement to January 19, 2025.

The commission labeled these reports circulating on social media and newspapers as "fake and misleading." Aspirants are advised to rely on official updates published on the commission's website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The application window for the 70th CCE, initially closing on October 18, was extended to November 4, 2024, to allow more candidates to register.

Additionally, BPSC has increased the number of vacancies for this recruitment. Initially, 1,957 positions were announced across various departments under the Bihar government, but the commission later added 70 more posts, bringing the total to 2,027 vacancies.

Around 7–8 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the preliminary examination. Due to this large number of applicants, BPSC has decided to conduct the exam over two days.

The test, originally scheduled for November 17, was postponed to accommodate the logistical requirements for such a high volume of aspirants.

To be eligible for the 70th CCE, candidates must hold a graduate degree. Aspirants should stay vigilant and rely on the official website for accurate updates regarding the examination. This recruitment is a significant opportunity for candidates seeking government jobs in Bihar.

How to download BPSC CCE Prelims admit card

Go to bpsc.bih.nic.in

Open the admit card link for the 70th CCE Prelims examination

Enter your credentials and log in.

Check and download the admit card.