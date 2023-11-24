 BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 Registration Opens At bpsc.bih.nic
BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 Registration Opens At bpsc.bih.nic

Bihar Public Service Commission opens registration on Nov 27 for 69th Main Exam. Deadline for the registration is on Dec 6. Candidates can check the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in for more details.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, November 24, 2023, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
BPSC 69th main exam 2023 registration opens | Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is set to commence the registration process for the BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 on November 27, 2023. Here are the essential details prospective candidates need to know:

Important Dates:

Registration begins: November 27, 2023

Last date to apply: December 6, 2023

Eligibility Criteria and exam details:

Only candidates who have qualified the preliminary examination held on September 30, 2023, are eligible for the main exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill 475 posts within the organization, as per the official notice. Preliminary exam results were declared on November 11, 2023.

Application Process:

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the "Apply Online" link on the home page.

Access the BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 link on the subsequent page.

Log in with your credentials and complete the application form.

Submit the form after making the necessary application fee payment.

Download and keep a hard copy of the submitted application for future reference.

Application Fees:

General and other category candidates: ₹750/-

SC/ST candidates, female candidates of Bihar: ₹200/-

Handicapped candidates: ₹200/-

For additional details and updates, candidates are advised to check the official BPSC website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

article-image

