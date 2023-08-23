 BJP Will Protest If NEP Is Scrapped In K’taka, Says Former Chief Minister
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBJP Will Protest If NEP Is Scrapped In K’taka, Says Former Chief Minister

BJP Will Protest If NEP Is Scrapped In K’taka, Says Former Chief Minister

Karnataka former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday warned the Congress government that if the National Education Policy (NEP) is scrapped they will launch a movement in the state against it.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: Karnataka former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday warned the Congress government that if the National Education Policy (NEP) is scrapped they will launch a movement in the state against it.

“Will you implement the Sonia Gandhi Education Policy?” he questioned.

Speaking at the education experts meeting organised by the Peoples’ Education Forum against scrapping NEP in Bengaluru, Bommai said that that Congress are claiming that NEP is not a good policy.

“Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has announced scrapping of NEP. Congress dubs NEP as Nagpur Education Policy. Will you implement the SEP which stands for Sonia Gandhi Education Policy? Sonia Gandhi stands for Italy and it is in Europe. They want to implement Europen education i.e. Macaulay Education policy,” he said.

“You have power and can change policy but there will be movement by the people against the move. There is no surprise that this government is opposing NEP. They have gathered few vice chancellors and without discussion decided over the matter. It is a tragedy that VCs have not questioned the decision,” he said.

He said that the education stands for liberated thoughts. The experts have given their opinion but the government is not ready to listen.

“People have stood against tall personalities when they were wrong. If you think after coming to power you can do anything, people will teach you a lesson,” Bommai said.

He said that Congress can oppose BJP but why are they punishing the students.

“There should be uniformity in education. CBSE education is only available to the rich. The present education system does not have accountability,” he said.

Read Also
"States Like Kerala, Tamil Nadu Have Rejected The NEP," Says D K Shivakumar
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Governor Responds to Controversy Surrounding JU Student Death Case in West Bengal

Governor Responds to Controversy Surrounding JU Student Death Case in West Bengal

SSC Junior Hindi Translator JHT Recruitment 2023: Application Process Begins For 307 Vacancies

SSC Junior Hindi Translator JHT Recruitment 2023: Application Process Begins For 307 Vacancies

Mumbai News: Pawar Public School Highlights Water Stress Through Independence Day Celebrations

Mumbai News: Pawar Public School Highlights Water Stress Through Independence Day Celebrations

Punjab: All Schools To Be Closed Till August 26 Due To Heavy Rains

Punjab: All Schools To Be Closed Till August 26 Due To Heavy Rains

BJP Will Protest If NEP Is Scrapped In K’taka, Says Former Chief Minister

BJP Will Protest If NEP Is Scrapped In K’taka, Says Former Chief Minister