 BJMC Student Detained For Spreading Fake Leopard Photo In Lucknow
BJMC Student Detained For Spreading Fake Leopard Photo In Lucknow

A viral photo of a leopard roaming in Lucknow’s Aashiana locality sparked panic among residents. A forest department search operation found no trace of the animal, and police later discovered the image was digitally edited. A 22-year-old BJMC student was detained for spreading the fake photo, and his phone was seized for investigation.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 11:25 AM IST
article-image
Forest officials and police on alert in Lucknow’s Aashiana locality after a fake leopard photo went viral; a BJMC student was later detained for editing and circulating the image. | Image: X

Residents of Lucknow's Aashiana locality were left in a state of fear on Wednesday after photos claiming to depict a leopard roaming in Ruchi and Rajni Khand went viral on social media. Panic spread quickly as people circulated the images, prompting a large-scale search operation by the forest department and police.

Police Probe Reveals Edited Image

According to the TOI report, Investigations, however, uncovered that the viral photo was fake. A 22-year-old student of the Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) was detained for digitally manipulating the photo and sharing it online. His cell phone was seized, and he confessed to having edited the photo prior to sending it to one of his friends, who circulated it further. Police confirm that the friend will also be interrogated.

Forest Department Initiates Search Operation

Following the alleged reports, a team from the forest department, headed by in-charge Abhishek Verma, conducted a thorough search in the region. The locals claimed not to have witnessed any wild animals, raising suspicion about the genuineness of the viral picture. Forest officials later traced the edited image back to the student, who was found standing on a balcony resembling the scene depicted in the viral photo, as per the reports.

Increased Vigil Following Previous Reports

The fright was preceded by a day of other alleged sightings of leopards in Sarojininagar and Cantonment areas. Rescue squads were deployed, camera traps were set up, and night and day patrolling had begun to avoid any possible human-wildlife conflict. The department also advised residents to be cautious by not keeping children outside after dark and walking with torches or sticks.

Political Response and Misinformation Issues

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav also took up the issue by posting a picture of the alleged leopard with the remark, "Now you have reached the capital… did the government find out?" However, forest officials later suggested the creature might have been a fishing cat, often mistaken for a leopard, and even suspected that some of the circulated images may have been AI-generated.

Authorities Urge Caution

The Awadh Forest Division appealed to the public not to share unverified content, warning that misinformation could fuel unnecessary panic.

