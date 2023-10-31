Bihar TRE 2023: BPSC Bans 20 Candidates For Rigging Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam

BPSC Bans 20 Candidates | Representative Image

In a stern move against examination malpractice, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has banned 20 candidates who manipulated the teacher recruitment examination. These candidates will face a five-year ban, preventing them from participating in any examinations for teacher recruitment in the state.

What led BPSC to ban 20 candidates after TRE Exam?

BPSC announced this decision through an official notification following the teacher recruitment examination held from August 24 to August 26, 2023. The examination aimed to fill positions in primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools, as advertised under number 26/2023. The list of the banned candidates can be found on the BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The prohibited candidates were found guilty of various infractions, including having someone else take the exam on their behalf and failing the Aadhaar card verification process. BPSC's commitment to fair recruitment practices has resulted in this strict action against those who attempted to undermine the integrity of the process.

Bihar Teacher Recruitment results and second phase announced

The Bihar Teacher Recruitment Examination, which took place on August 24, 25, and 26, has seen its results recently released. Along with the results, the merit list, district-wise allotment list, and scorecards have also been made available to the candidates.

Furthermore, BPSC has announced the commencement of the second phase of teacher recruitment. Registration for the Second Phase Teacher Recruitment will open on November 3, 2023, and candidates have until November 14, 2023, to apply. The examination for the second phase is anticipated to take place in December 2023.

