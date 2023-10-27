BPSC TRE Scorecard Out Today At bpsc.bih.nic.in; Direct Link Below

Representative Image

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is going to release marks of candidates (scorecards) of the School Teacher Recruitment Exam (BPSC TRE 2023) today, October 27. Candidates will be able to check their scorecards on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The commission released the cutoff marks and dates for all subjects of the School Teacher recruitment examination on October 26.

The TRE written exam was held from August 24 to August 26 in two shifts i.e., the first shift from 10 AM to 12 Noon and the second shift from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The final answer key for the same was issued on October 15, 2023.

Candidates can access the list on the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. In a recent update, Chairman Atul Prasad of the commission mentioned that supplementary results may be announced in case there are vacant seats.

“When we are dealing with such large numbers as in TRE, multi layer filtering is needed to weed out undeserving ones. This is what's going on & that's why all results are conditional. Any vacancy arising out of this filtering will be filled by one or more supplementary results,” Prasad tweet.

