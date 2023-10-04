Bihar Approves 10 Percent Reservation For EWS In Judicial Services And Law Institutes | File pic

Patna: To improve the situation of Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of the society, the Bihar government on Tuesday approved 10 percent reservation in judicial service and State-run law colleges and universities.

Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat) S Siddhartha said, "The cabinet approved amendments in the guidelines of the State Judicial Services, 1951, allowing 10 per cent reservation for EWS category in judicial services and also in state-run law institutes and universities."

Siddhartha further said that the concerned department will soon issue a notification with all the details.

The state government on Monday released the state's survey on caste.

According to the data, Extremely Backward Communities (EBCs) account for 36.01% of the population, while Backward Classes comprise an additional 27.12%. When combined, the Other Backward Classes (OBC), which includes both Backward Classes and EBCs, constitute 63.13% of the State's population.

The Nitish Yadav govt. had to face challenges from opposition to release a survey based on caste. However, the Patna High Court ruled that the state's decision to undertake the caste survey was valid and was initiated with due competence and a legitimate aim of providing development with justice.

A Bench of Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice Partha Sarthy on August 1 make a judgement that the survey does not violate an individual's right to privacy since it is in furtherance of a compelling public interest and a legitimate State interest.

The High Court's decision has been challenged before the Supreme Court, and is still pending before the top court. That case is likely to be heard next on October 6.

(with PTI inputs)