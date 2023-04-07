 Bihar Edu Minister drawing college salary despite not taking a single class for 15 years
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBihar Edu Minister drawing college salary despite not taking a single class for 15 years

Bihar Edu Minister drawing college salary despite not taking a single class for 15 years

The RJD minister, before joining the fulltime politics, was an assistant professor of Zoology at Ram Lakhan Singh Yadav College in Aurangabad.

IANSUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 02:43 PM IST
article-image
Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar | Twitter/@ProfShekharRJD

Patna: Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar, besides his salary as a lawmaker, is also receiving salary from a government-run college in Aurangabad for the last 15 years without teaching a single class.

Read Also
Bihar Edu Min to send team to study Kejriwal's education model
article-image

The RJD minister, before joining the fulltime politics, was an assistant professor of Zoology at Ram Lakhan Singh Yadav College in Aurangabad. He was elected as MLA from Madhepura Sadar for the last three terms. Still, he was taking a salary from the college without teaching a single class. He has been associated with the college since October 8, 1985 and will retire in 2026.

Principal of the college, Vijay Rajak said: "He is not coming to the college and not registering the attendance for the last 15 years but the salary is being issued to him from the government fund... The directive came from the Education Department."

Chandrashekher was first elected in 2010 Assembly election from Madhepura Sadar constituency.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MHT CET 2023 registration closes today, know how to apply

MHT CET 2023 registration closes today, know how to apply

Mumbai: Jai Hind College to inaugurate new auditorium after three years

Mumbai: Jai Hind College to inaugurate new auditorium after three years

Twitter trends over SSC CGL age reckoning issue; aspirants demanding change from 1st Aug to 1st Jan

Twitter trends over SSC CGL age reckoning issue; aspirants demanding change from 1st Aug to 1st Jan

Haryana Chief Minister writes to London School of Economics after student claims discrimination

Haryana Chief Minister writes to London School of Economics after student claims discrimination

Maharashtra: Student loses hearing after beating from tuition teacher; case registered

Maharashtra: Student loses hearing after beating from tuition teacher; case registered