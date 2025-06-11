Bihar BTSC Recruitment 2025: Specialist MO Result Out At btsc.bihar.gov.in; Direct Link Here

Bihar BTSC Recruitment 2025 | btsc.bihar.gov.in

Bihar BTSC Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) published scores for the recruitment of Specialist Medical Officers (SMO) under Advertisement Nos. 09/2025 for General Surgeons and 16/2025 for Physicians. Aspirants who took the examination on May 31, 2025, can now view their scores on the commission's official website, btsc.bihar.gov.in.

The BTSC started a recruitment drive to fill 542 Specialist Medical Officer (General Surgeon) and 306 Specialist Medical Officer (Physician) positions. The application procedure ran from March 4 to April 1, 2025.

Bihar BTSC Recruitment 2025: How to download?

To view the Specialist MO scorecards 2025, applicants need to follow the mentioned below steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BTSC at btsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Now under the What’s New, click on the ‘View Scorecard for Specialist MO’ link.

Step 3: Next, select 'View Scorecard' and then login by using the basic details.

Step 4: After this, the Specialist MO scorecard 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the Specialist MO results 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to view the Specialist MO Result 2025

Bihar BTSC Recruitment 2025: Exam details

The examination for the Specialist Medical Officer (General Surgeon and Physician) positions was held in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, consisting of multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

The examination comprised 100 questions, with each question worth 4 marks and 1 mark deducted for each wrong answer. This made the maximum possible score 400.

The candidates were allotted 120 minutes (2 hours) of time to finish the test. The examination was administered in both Hindi and English, to enable applicants to select their language of choice.

Candidates were required to pass the test with at least 30%, according to the requirement prescribed by the Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC).