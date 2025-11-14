Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: From Delhi Classrooms To Bihar Politics Maithili Thakur’s Education Journey

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: Maithili Thakur, the renowned folk singer who has now stepped into the political fray as the BJP candidate from Alinagar for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. She has built her journey on a foundation of music, discipline and a steady academic path rooted in Delhi.

Home school

Maithili born in Uren village of Madhubani district on July 25, 2000. She grew up in a family deeply connected to music. Most of her early learning happened at home under the guidance of her father and music mentor, Ramesh Thakur.

Her formal schooling began very late, around the age of 11–12, after the family moved to Delhi in search of better opportunities.

School Education in Delhi

In Delhi, Thakur started her education at a government school before securing admission to Bal Bhavan International School.

She was able to continue her secondary and senior secondary education there on scholarship through her musical talent.

She finished Class 12 in the same school, juggling academics with music training.

Graduation from Delhi University

Following school, Thakur went to Delhi University, which is among the oldest and most recognised universities in the country.

According to the media reports, she went on to graduate with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from Atmaram Sanatan Dharma College in 2022.

By the time she finished college, Maithili was already a household name. Her voice, especially in Maithili and Bhojpuri folk renditions, had travelled far beyond Madhubani through television and digital platforms.

She has been awarded several honours, including the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar of 2021, and was named the Cultural Ambassador of the Year at the 2024 National Creators Award, given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Coming into electoral politics now, Maithili brings with her an element of cultural influence and grassroots connect, with an academic background rooted in the institutions of Delhi.