 Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: From Delhi Classrooms To Bihar Politics Maithili Thakur’s Education Journey
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBihar Assembly Election Result 2025: From Delhi Classrooms To Bihar Politics Maithili Thakur’s Education Journey

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: From Delhi Classrooms To Bihar Politics Maithili Thakur’s Education Journey

Maithili Thakur, BJP’s Alinagar candidate and a renowned folk singer, completed her schooling at Bal Bhavan International School in Delhi and earned a BA from Delhi University’s Atmaram Sanatan Dharma College. Let's take a look at her educational background.

SimpleUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 03:30 PM IST
article-image

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: Maithili Thakur, the renowned folk singer who has now stepped into the political fray as the BJP candidate from Alinagar for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. She has built her journey on a foundation of music, discipline and a steady academic path rooted in Delhi.

Home school

Maithili born in Uren village of Madhubani district on July 25, 2000. She grew up in a family deeply connected to music. Most of her early learning happened at home under the guidance of her father and music mentor, Ramesh Thakur.

Her formal schooling began very late, around the age of 11–12, after the family moved to Delhi in search of better opportunities.

FPJ Shorts
Shashi Tharoor Takes Sharp Dig At Congress As INDIA Bloc Struggles In Bihar, Says He Wasn’t Invited To Campaign And Parties Must Analyse Failures
Shashi Tharoor Takes Sharp Dig At Congress As INDIA Bloc Struggles In Bihar, Says He Wasn’t Invited To Campaign And Parties Must Analyse Failures
IAF Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai's Tamebaramm, Pilot Ejects Safely; Probe Ordered
IAF Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai's Tamebaramm, Pilot Ejects Safely; Probe Ordered
Bihar Election Results 2025: BJP’s Sunil Kumar Pintu Leads From Sitamarhi After Alleged Obscene Videos Surfacing Ahead Of Polls
Bihar Election Results 2025: BJP’s Sunil Kumar Pintu Leads From Sitamarhi After Alleged Obscene Videos Surfacing Ahead Of Polls
Speeding Car Plunges Into Ditch On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Killing All Passengers Aboard | VIDEO
Speeding Car Plunges Into Ditch On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Killing All Passengers Aboard | VIDEO

School Education in Delhi

In Delhi, Thakur started her education at a government school before securing admission to Bal Bhavan International School.

She was able to continue her secondary and senior secondary education there on scholarship through her musical talent.

She finished Class 12 in the same school, juggling academics with music training.

Graduation from Delhi University

Following school, Thakur went to Delhi University, which is among the oldest and most recognised universities in the country.

According to the media reports, she went on to graduate with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from Atmaram Sanatan Dharma College in 2022.

By the time she finished college, Maithili was already a household name. Her voice, especially in Maithili and Bhojpuri folk renditions, had travelled far beyond Madhubani through television and digital platforms.

She has been awarded several honours, including the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar of 2021, and was named the Cultural Ambassador of the Year at the 2024 National Creators Award, given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Coming into electoral politics now, Maithili brings with her an element of cultural influence and grassroots connect, with an academic background rooted in the institutions of Delhi.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: Prashant Kishor’s Education Journey And Early Life; All You...

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: Prashant Kishor’s Education Journey And Early Life; All You...

Kerala Court Convicts BJP Activist-Teacher For Sexual Assault Of 10-Year-Old Girl

Kerala Court Convicts BJP Activist-Teacher For Sexual Assault Of 10-Year-Old Girl

Bihar Election 2025: Nitish Kumar’s Education And Political Legacy; A Complete Profile

Bihar Election 2025: Nitish Kumar’s Education And Political Legacy; A Complete Profile

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: Check Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha's Education Qualification,...

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: Check Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha's Education Qualification,...

Children’s Day 2025: Kids’ Powerful Freedom Fighter Speeches Win The Internet; Video Goes Viral

Children’s Day 2025: Kids’ Powerful Freedom Fighter Speeches Win The Internet; Video Goes Viral