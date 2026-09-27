Betul Ganesh Visarjan Turns Tragic As 17-Year-Old Student Dies After Collapse; Family Blames Loud DJ | File Pic (Representational Image)

A 17-year-old student died after she suddenly fell ill during a Ganesh idol immersion ceremony at JH College in Betul on Friday night. The student had gone to the college with her younger sister to watch the festivities when she reportedly became dizzy and collapsed.

Her relatives and accompanying family members rushed her to the district hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead. The family has alleged that extremely loud DJ music during the ceremony may have contributed to her death and has sought action against the DJ operator and those who permitted the music to be played on the college premises.

However, police and doctors have not established any direct connection between the DJ music and the student's death. The exact cause is expected to be determined through the post-mortem examination.

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Student Was Preparing For SSC GD Exam

The deceased was identified as Pratiksha Verma, a resident of Suhagpur Dhana under Shahpur police station. She was staying in Betul and pursuing a first-year BSc course at JH College while preparing for the SSC GD examination.

On Friday evening, Pratiksha went to the college along with her younger sister Vedika to watch the Ganesh idol celebrations.

Family Alleges Loud DJ Music Triggered Health Emergency

According to Vedika, a DJ was playing at a very high volume on the college campus during the procession. Pratiksha reportedly began feeling dizzy while the music was playing.

She was moved away from the procession and her family members were informed about her condition. She was subsequently taken to the district hospital.

Vedika said Pratiksha had lost consciousness by the time they arrived at the hospital.

Doctors Suspect Cardiac Arrest, Cause Yet To Be Confirmed

District hospital duty doctor Dr Nishant Yadav said Pratiksha had no carotid pulse when she was brought in and was unresponsive. An ECG showed a flat line, following which doctors declared her dead.

The doctor said her condition initially appeared consistent with cardiac arrest. However, it was not immediately known whether she had any underlying cardiac condition. He added that a pre-existing heart problem could potentially result in such a situation.

Police Probe Possible History Of Heart Problem

SDOP Annapurna Sirsam said police were informed about the incident at around 9.30 pm. According to the police, Pratiksha had gone to the college to watch the Ganesh idol procession before becoming dizzy and being taken to the hospital.

Police said they had received information suggesting that Pratiksha may have experienced a heart-related problem during childhood. However, officials stressed that the precise cause of death has not yet been established.

Family Demands Action Against DJ Operator

Pratiksha's uncle, Mohandas, alleged that the DJ was being played at an extremely high volume during the visarjan ceremony. He claimed that the loud noise triggered the student's health emergency and called for action against both the DJ operator and those who had allowed the music to be played on the college campus.

Police, however, said the investigation had so far not established a direct connection between the volume of the DJ music and Pratiksha's death.

Post-Mortem To Establish Exact Cause Of Death

Police said all possible aspects of the incident are being examined. Authorities added that action would be taken according to the applicable rules if the investigation establishes that the DJ was operating above the prescribed sound limit.

Pratiksha's body has been kept at the district hospital and will be handed over to her family following the post-mortem examination.