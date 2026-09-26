Assam: 22-Year-Old University Student Found Dead At Homestay In Guwahati; One Arrested | X @Tejashyy

Guwahati (Assam): A 22-year-old girl student of Gauhati University was found unconscious at a homestay near Azara, on the outskirts of Guwahati and later declared brought dead at a hospital, police said.

Police have arrested a youth in connection with the incident.

A senior police official of Guwahati City Police Commissionerate said that they arrested a youth identified as Ashik Ali and that the investigation is underway.

According to the reports, the deceased girl student, identified as Nimisha Thakuria, went out with a friend and they allegedly stayed at a homestay near Azara.

Bolin Deori, DCP (West), said that three youths admitted Nimisha Thakuria at Azara Primary Health Centre early Saturday morning, and later she was referred to Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH).

"At GMCH doctors declared her brought dead. We caught the accused person, and he is now under police custody, and investigation is underway. According to Ashik Ali, she hanged herself in a ceiling fan and we will investigate whether it is true or false," Bolin Deori said.

On the other hand, police found injury marks on the body of the deceased girl.

Locals of the Dharapur area and students on Saturday staged a protest in the Dharapur area and demanded that the authorities take stern action against the accused person.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)