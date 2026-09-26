Maharashtra To Review Startup And Incubation Initiatives In Universities At Mumbai University On October 1

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil |

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s Higher and Technical Education Department will review startup and incubation initiatives across the state’s higher education institutions at a meeting in Mumbai University on October 1, the university said on Saturday.

Chandrakant Patil To Chair Meeting

The meeting, chaired by Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, will examine how universities and affiliated colleges are implementing the National Innovation and Startup Policy, 2019. It will also review Institution’s Innovation Councils, startup cells and incubation centres, and discuss the creation and use of an innovation fund of at least one per cent.

According to the university, the meeting will help shape a state-level action plan to strengthen innovation, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities in higher education. The department also aims to improve cooperation between academic institutions and industry so that students’ ideas can receive mentoring and financial support.

Meeting Organised By Multiple Institutions

The meeting is being organised jointly by the Higher and Technical Education Department, the Directorate of Higher Education in Pune, Mumbai University and Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas. It will begin at 10 am in the Management Council Hall at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhavan, on the university’s Vidyanagari campus in Santacruz.

Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas national secretary Dr Atul Kothari and national co-convener Om Sharma are expected to address the gathering. Mumbai University vice-chancellor Prof Ravindra Kulkarni, pro-vice-chancellor Dr Ajay Bhamare and directors responsible for innovation, research and collaboration at the state’s public universities will attend, the release said.

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