Mumbai Ganpati Visarjan Noise Report: Political Booths Cross 100 DB As Most Pandals Follow DJ Ban Norms | AI

Mumbai: While most Ganesh pandals appeared to have complied with noise pollution norms by doing away with truck-mounted DJs and noise-amplifying equipment during the final Ganpati visarjan in Mumbai, loudspeakers at booths set up by political parties near immersion spots blared late into the night, crossing 100 decibels at several locations, according to the Awaaz Foundation.

Bandra Records Highest 107.8 dB Reading

The highest reading of 107.8 dB was recorded at Bandra West at 10.03pm on September 25, the anti-noise campaign group said in a report submitted by its founder Sumaira Abdulali to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and senior state and police officials on Saturday.

The foundation, which has documented noise pollution during the Ganpati festival since 2003, recorded 107 dB at Worli at 10.28pm, where dhol-tasha was being played, and 103 dB at Girgaon Chowpatty at 11.15pm, where a political party booth was playing music through loudspeakers.

Loudspeakers Continue Beyond Midnight

At Girgaon Chowpatty, the political booth continued using loudspeakers after midnight, with readings of 87-94 dB at 12.18am and 82-90 dB at 12.30am, the report said.

At Bandra West, a banjo with loudspeakers recorded noise levels ranging from 91 to 107.8 dB, while dhol-tasha without loudspeakers at Worli recorded 94-107 dB. At Girgaon Chowpatty, political party booths using loudspeakers recorded 80.4-91.4 dB at 4.41pm.

Ganesh Mandals Reduce DJ Usage

According to the report, most Ganesh mandals had given up DJs and loudspeakers mounted on trucks during their processions following the Bombay High Court’s suo motu intervention in the noise pollution issue this year. However, Abdulali alleged that political parties across party lines continued to violate noise regulations by playing music at high volume and beyond permitted hours.

"Ganesh pandals have mostly done away with DJs and loudspeakers on trucks. So, noise levels by processions were mostly below 100 decibels, compared to noise levels above 120 decibels in previous years. If you talk about long-term social change, this is a big change," said Abdulali.

Devotees Notice Quieter Processions

Mann Rele, a Ganesh devotee and VFX designer who lives on J S S Road, a major route for Ganesh processions heading towards Girgaon Chowpatty, also said the roads appeared less noisy.

"I did not see DJs. It was mostly traditional music and banjo bands," said Rele.

However, stages set up by political parties ostensibly to welcome and serve devotees played songs and made announcements over loudspeakers, violating noise norms, Abdulali alleged.

"Playing music on loudspeakers defeated the purpose of not having DJs on trucks," she said.

The Awaaz Foundation also claimed that while police decibel meters were not visible on the streets, it was informed that meters had been mounted on towers. The foundation questioned whether the meters were located sufficiently close to political booths and procession routes to capture the highest noise levels.

The report cited the Supreme Court’s July 18, 2005 order and Bombay High Court orders of August 2016, which held that religious activities could not be used as a ground to violate health-based noise regulations.

The foundation said the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules allow state governments to notify up to 15 days a year for extending loudspeaker use until midnight, but do not permit relaxation of prescribed decibel limits between 10pm and 6am.

For this period, the permissible limit is 40 dB in a silence zone and 45 dB in a residential zone, it said.

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