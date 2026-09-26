CIDCO Housing Scheme 2026: Remaining EWS And Non-EWS Homes Available Under FCFS Scheme In Taloja, Kharghar And Other Areas | File Image

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO has urged eligible citizens to avail themselves of the remaining Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Non-EWS tenements being offered under its First Come First Serve (FCFS) housing scheme.

FCFS Scheme Offers Homes Across Navi Mumbai

The scheme, launched in December 2025, offers tenements in various sectors of Taloja, Kharghar, Dronagiri, Kalamboli and Bamandongari. Some tenements are still available, and applicants can directly select and book a tenement of their choice, subject to availability, CIDCO said.

The available tenements are located in Taloja sectors 21, 22, 27, 34, 36 and 37; Kharghar Sector 40; Dronagiri sectors 11 and 12; Kalamboli Sector 15; and Bamandongari in Ulwe.

Tenement Prices Based On Earlier Rates

CIDCO said the prices of tenements in projects under the scheme in various sectors of Taloja and Dronagiri are based on the FY 2022-23 rates. Immediate possession will be provided after receipt of all payments.

EWS applicants who have booked a tenement under the FCFS scheme are required to submit the necessary documents and complete the Beneficiary Attachment process on the Central government's PMAY-MIS portal. Aadhaar details and OTP-based verification are mandatory wherever required.

Eligible EWS beneficiaries can avail themselves of a subsidy of Rs 2.50 lakh, for which Aadhaar card attachment and completion of the Beneficiary Attachment process on the PMAY-MIS portal are compulsory.

CIDCO has appealed to eligible applicants to complete the documentation and verification process at the earliest to ensure smooth completion of the beneficiary attachment process and enable them to avail themselves of the applicable subsidy benefits.

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