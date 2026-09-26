Mumbai Ganesh Visarjan Aftermath: Hinduja College Students, Volunteers Clean Dadar Chowpatty To Protect Marine Environment |

As Mumbai bid an emotional farewell to Lord Ganesha, students of K P B Hinduja College of Commerce and volunteers of the Hinduja Foundation turned the spirit of celebration into an act of community responsibility by participating in a post-visarjan beach clean-up at Dadar Chowpatty on Saturday.

150 Volunteers Remove Visarjan Waste

More than 150 students and volunteers joined the initiative to clear flower offerings, plastic, decorative material, cloth and other debris left behind after the immersions. The drive was undertaken in collaboration with the University of Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Maharashtra State and the Coastal Guard as part of a wider National Service Scheme (NSS)-led initiative.

Dr Navin Punjabi, Principal, Hinduja College, said the responsibility of an educational institution extended beyond preparing students for their professional lives.

College Highlights Environmental Responsibility

“We also want them to understand the role they can play as responsible citizens. Plastic and debris left on our beaches don't stay there — they eventually make their way into the ocean, where they harm marine life and ecosystems that are already under stress from a warming planet,” he said.

“Drives like this help students see the direct link between everyday civic action and larger environmental challenges, while giving them the opportunity to take meaningful action in their own city,” Punjabi added.

Students Call Clean-Up A Gesture Of Gratitude

For the students, the initiative was more than a clean-up drive and was seen as a gesture of gratitude towards Mumbai and the environment.

One student volunteer said, “The initiative started with KPB Hinduja College in collaboration with Khushiyaan Foundation. And we are doing this work since 25 years. And we are very lucky to get this opportunity to clean our beach.”

Another student, who was celebrating her birthday, said she wanted to use the occasion to contribute to society and the environment.

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“I do not know any better thing doing on this day, as I want to give something. I was thinking of doing something on this day, but I got to know that I have this opportunity from our college and our foundation. So I thought it's a great opportunity back for society and the environment, and protecting and removing the debris,” she said.

She added, “Citizens have some responsibility towards nature, environment, and society. So, while we are allowed to enjoy festivities, we should also ensure we enjoy it responsibly.”

Guided by founder Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja’s ethos, “My dharma is to work so that I can give”, the college also undertakes blood donation, tree plantation and other community initiatives.

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