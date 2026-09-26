Thane Upvan Lake Hosts Vishwa Shanti Yatra 2026 With 350 Participants Spreading Message Of Inner Peace And Global Harmony |

Thane: The All India Spiritual Committee (ABAS) organized the "Vishwa Shanti Yatra 2026" at Thane's Upvan Lake on Sunday morning, drawing over 350 participants. Inspired by the teachings of Premavatar Maitreya Dadashreeji, the initiative promoted the message “I Am Peace – Peace Within Me, Peace Within Many” through a 20-minute silent peace march and collective prayer.

Emphasizing the core philosophy behind the walk, representatives from ABAS stated:

"True global peace is not merely an external objective, but an inner realization. When individuals choose inner peace, compassion, and unity, it creates a ripple effect that extends across our families, communities, and the world."

The event united diverse civil society leaders, healthcare professionals, and social organizations, including representatives from the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community, the Indian Society of Anaesthesiologists (Thane), the Thane Academy of Pediatrics, and NGOs such as Maher and Ayushman. Part of a broader national initiative, the rally reinforced a shared commitment to harmony under the motto "One India. We Are India. One World, One Family."

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