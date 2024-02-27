BASIC 2024: Vivekanand Business School Hosts International Conference On Data Analytics

(L-R) Dr. Sachin Deshmukh, Director, Vivekanand Business School and Prof Errol Francke, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Informatics and Design, Cape Peninsula University of Technology, Cape Town, South Africa | Special Arrangement

Mumbai: Vivekanand Business School (VBS), part of Vivekanand Education Society concluded BASIC 2024, a 5-day International Conference at its Mumbai campus recently with enormous participation from academia, industry experts and students. BASIC 2024 had Faculty of Information Studies, Slovenia and PSB Academy, Singapore as conference partners.

The conference titled ‘Data Analytics – Transforming Society and Business Landscape’ laid emphasis on the importance of Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics and how they can be leveraged successfully not only in businesses but also for societal transformation.

In its objective to provide a common platform for not only emerging analytics genius to test their analytics prowess but also to find excellent talents, VBS has been organizing Hackathon ‘Data Quezt” for the past 5 years and this year under BASIC 24, “Data Quezt” saw participation of a whopping 450 participants. The winners are Pied pipers, Dj Sanghavi Institute for Data Quezt.

The Research Conference (13th – 17th February 2024) was power packed with academia, AI and tech experts addressing the students gathered to understand the dynamics of AI and Data Analytics.

Some interesting presentations made were Prof Errol Francke, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Informatics and Design, Cape Peninsula University of Technology, Cape Town, South Africa on the topic “The Rise of AI and its Impact on Big Data Analytics for Social Innovation”, Dr. Anand Kulkarni, Associate Director, Institute of Artificial Intelligence at MITWPU, Pune presented on the topic “Use of Optimization Techniques in Inventory Analysis”, Dr. Suman Bhattacharya, Director CAAS & Head NextGen Learning, KIIT presented on the topic “Social Entrepreneurship in AI Era: Solution centric approach for digitally powered Business Models”, Dr. Saifullah Razali, Lecturer, PSB Academy, Singapore spoke on “Data Science Unveiled: Navigating the Landscape of Insights and Intelligence”, Mr. Hemant Tendolkar, Enterprise Architect, TCS AI presented “AI & Generative AI – latest trends from an industry perspective” and the last session of Mr. Dilip Tikle, Founder, connectDOTS consulting and training was on the topic "India success story of Digital payments".

Dr. Sachin Deshmukh, Director, Vivekanand Business School said, “BASIC 2024 was a cauldron of insights and perspective put together by academia and industry experts explaining the criticality of AI and Data Analytics. With international and Indian experts sharing their views, our students get the right kind of exposure which makes them stay focused and stay ahead of time. Students wholeheartedly participated in the conference and we are thankful to all those who worked towards making BASIC 2024 a grand success. We will keep innovating and present another wonderful and interesting session in the next edition.”