Autumn Recess Preponed Amid Student Protests At Tezpur University

Tezpur University has dived into a new controversy after tremendous student protests broke out against Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, who is said to have insulted Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg and remained silent over pending anomalies in the administration.

The demonstrations, intensifying after the VC declined to release an apology, have prompted authorities to bring forward the institution's Autumn Recess. Initially planned to start on September 29, the break will now start on September 25, a step widely interpreted as an effort to scatter students and stem protests.

Students charge that the university administration has regularly been careless in approving holidays on regional festivals and occasions, and even the state-wide mourning for Zubeen Garg's passing away. The current decision, they say, demonstrates an administrative tendency towards silencing voices instead of redressing grievances.

The campus turmoil rages on with students calling for an outright apology from the Vice-Chancellor and remedial action on charges of governance irregularities. Under pressure, the university now stands at a crossroads to either address its student body or escalate the crisis further.

Students start protests against the Vice Chancellor

Tensions ran high at Tezpur University following the students' unleashing massive protests against Vice Chancellor Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, blaming him for his disrespectful comments about late Assamese icon Zubeen Garg. The students alleged Singh rejected their proposal for a condolence meeting, terming such gatherings as "funny things." The remarks had a wide-ranging backlash, with hundreds marching on campus demanding respect for the mourning directive of the state.

Protestors also blamed the administration for insensitivity, as routine classes, exams, and student elections were conducted without hindrance even when the government ordered official mourning. Even accusations were made that the university misled the media by informing them that a tribute had been held, when in fact it was only planned for September 22.