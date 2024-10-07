Attendance Of Underprivileged Students Improve Under Social Outreach Programmed By Mumbai School

JBCN international school | JBCN international school

Shreemati Sushila Mahadev Padhye Parathmik Shala, Abhinav Education Trust, Borivali, has been adopted by JBCN International school, Borivali under their social outreach programme. The International School launched several initiatives, one of which included introducing a bus service. This service, designed for pre-primary students, aimed to tackle transportation challenges that were impacting the attendance of these students.

Bus service for students

Mahesh Mulmule, Headmaster, Abhinav Education Society said, “Students living in and around Sanjay Gandhi National Park were provided with transportation and as a result they have started coming to school regularly.” This initiative resulted in 28 out of 29 pre-primary students utilising the bus daily, improving the access to education for the students of Abhinav School.

Training students from adopted school

The students of JBCN international school also took part in training students from Abhinav school in subjects like Maths and English, as well as sports. “Didis (sisters) and dadas (brothers) from JBCN International School visit us on Saturdays and teach us different sports and subjects like Maths, English. I did not like coming to school on Saturdays before this, however, I really enjoy now because of the didis and dadas,” said Shivanya Sandeep Parhar, a Grade 3 student at Abhinav School. The Headmaster also claimed that the children look forward to coming on Saturday and interacting with the JBCN students. “The interaction creates an atmosphere of joy in our school,” he informed.

Provision of essential supplies

The students were provided with essential supplies under this programme, such as material for craft, and various educational essentials, to enhance the learning process. “As part of the program, the students of our school received essential materials such as stationery, t-shirts, notebooks, water bottles, pencils, and craft paper. This support not only made the learning easier for the students but also provided financial relief to their parents,” said the Headmaster of Abhinav Society.

Removes the gap in access to education

The Headmaster also believed that this initiative helped to remove the gap created by the limited educational access and economic status and showed the way to quality education. Debika Chatterji, Director Principal of JBCN international school, informed that the school took up this initiative as they believe education extends beyond the classroom, and “these experiences truly reflect the values we uphold at JBCN.”

As part of the international school’s involvement in the International Award for Young People (IAYP) and its voluntary service component, the school decided to focus on supporting schools that educate underprivileged learners, providing them with the tools to shape their future. This led to the launch of a social outreach program that started in July 2023, under which the school of Abhinav Society was adopted.