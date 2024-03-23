AP LAWCET 2024 And AP PGLCET 2024 Registration Begins Soon At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Representative Image |

The Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2024 and AP PGLCET 2024 are set to take place on June 9, 2024. These exams are conducted for candidates seeking admission to 3-year LLB and 5-year LLM programs, respectively. The registration process will begin shortly, and those interested can apply by visiting the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

As per the notification, the registration process for AP LAWCET 2024 will commence on March 26. The deadline for application submission is April 25, 2024.

According to the notification, all the necessary details about the eligibility criteria, syllabus, procedures, and instructions for submitting the application online can be found on the website.

Here are the steps to apply for AP LAWCET 2024 registration:

Visit the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, locate and click on the AP LAWCET 2024 registration link.

Register and proceed with the application form.

Fill in the required details and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fees and submit the form.

Download and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

According to the eligibility requirements from the previous year, individuals who had a bachelor's degree with 45% overall marks or an equivalent examination from a recognized university were qualified for 3-year LLB courses.

On the other hand, those who had 45% overall marks in their Class 12 exams were eligible for the 5-year LLB program. Candidates belonging to the SC and ST categories were given a 5% mark relaxation, while candidates from backward classes were given a 3% mark relaxation.