AP Inter result 2022 today, here's how to check at bie.ap.gov.in

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 10:21 AM IST
AP Inter result 2022 today, here's how to check at bie.ap.gov.in

On Wednesday, June 22, the AP Intermediate result for 2022 will be released by the Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP). At 12:30 p.m., the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year result 2022 will be announced via press conference. Students can access the Manabadi Inter Results 2022 AP by visiting the website bieap.gov.in and entering their roll number and birthdate as their log-in information.

This year's intermediate exam, which was held from May 6 to May 24, drew a total of 4.64 lakh (4,64,756) students. Students were evaluated based on their internal exams last year, which were conducted online.

Here's how to check result:

  1. Go to the official website- bie.ap.gov.in

  2. Select AP Inter 2nd year result 2022 link

  3. Enter roll number, date of birth

  4. AP Inter 2nd year result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

  5. Download, and take a print out for future reference.

