AP EAMCET 2024 Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment Results Today, Check Details

Representative image

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the AP EAPCET 2024 counselling round 3 seat allocation results today, August 26. Candidates can check the merit list on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

To check the results, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website- here.

2. Click on "EAPCET-2024 ADMISSIONS"

3. Enter "EAPCET Hall Ticket No" and "Date of Birth"

4. Verify and submit the registration form

5. Pay the application fee and download the registration form

Once the results are declared, those selected in the third round will have to report to the colleges for document verification and payment of fees by August 30.

The candidates are required to keep all original Certificates and two sets of Xerox copies

1) APEAPCET-2024 Rank card.

2) APEAPCET-2024 Hall Ticket.

3) Memorandum of Marks (Inter or its equivalent).

4) Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or its Equivalent Memo).

5) Transfer Certificate ( T.C)

6) Study Certificate from VI to Intermediate

7) EWS certificate valid for the year 2024-25 from MeeSeva/APSeva for OC candidates who want to claim reservation under EWS category

8) Residence certificate for preceding 7 years of the Qualifying examination i.e. Inter or its equivalent in respect of Private candidates.

9) Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate of father/mother for a period of 10 years excluding the period of employment outside Andhra Pradesh from Tahsildar in respect of Non-Local Candidate

10) Integrated Community Certificate, in case of BC/ST/SC issued by the competent authority.

11) Income certificate of parents from all sources issued on or after 01.01.2021 or Rice Ration card

12) Local status certificate (if applicable)

The web counselling was conducted from August 19 to 23 as a special case for this academic year 2024- 25 as a one-time measure, the ASCHE had said in an official notification.