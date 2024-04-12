AP 10th Results 2024: BSEAP SSC Results Expected To Be Released Soon At bse.ap.gov.in, Check Updates Here |

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh is expected to declare class 10 or SSC results in the 1st week of May. Students who appeared in the annual exams can check the results on the official website: bse.ap.gov.in. and bseaps.in. They need to enter their roll numbers to download the AP SSC Result 2024 marks memo.

Around 6.3 lakh students have appeared in the high school exams.

Read Also AP SSC 10th Results 2024: Expected to Declare In May 1st Week

Students can download the provisional scorecard in online mode. They can go through the following steps to access the scores:

Step 1: Visit the official website: bse.ap.gov.in. and bseaps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the AP SSC Results 2024 link

Step 3: Submit your roll number

Step 4: AP 10th Class Results 2024 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the mark sheet for future reference

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

Students can also receive their marksheets in offline mode via SMS. Check out the details below.

For Vodafone, type AP SSC Hall Ticket Number and send to 56300

For BSNL, type AP Hall Ticket Number and send to 5535256300

For Tata Indicom, type AP 10th Hall Ticket Number and send it to 56263

For Tata Docomo, type AP 10th Hall Ticket Number and send it to 58888