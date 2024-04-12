AP 10th Results 2024: BSEAP SSC Results Expected To Be Released Soon At bse.ap.gov.in, Check Updates Here

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh is expected to declare class 10 or SSC results in the 1st week of May. Students who appeared in the annual exams can check the results on the official website: bse.ap.gov.in. and bseaps.in. They need to enter their roll numbers to download the AP SSC Result 2024 marks memo.
Around 6.3 lakh students have appeared in the high school exams.
Students can download the provisional scorecard in online mode. They can go through the following steps to access the scores:
Step 1: Visit the official website: bse.ap.gov.in. and bseaps.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the AP SSC Results 2024 link
Step 3: Submit your roll number
Step 4: AP 10th Class Results 2024 will appear on the screen
Step 5: View and download the mark sheet for future reference
Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference
Students can also receive their marksheets in offline mode via SMS. Check out the details below.
For Vodafone, type AP SSC Hall Ticket Number and send to 56300
For BSNL, type AP Hall Ticket Number and send to 5535256300
For Tata Indicom, type AP 10th Hall Ticket Number and send it to 56263
For Tata Docomo, type AP 10th Hall Ticket Number and send it to 58888