AP SSC 10th Results 2024: Expected to Declare In May 1st Week

IANS- Representational pic

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), is expected to release the class 10 results in May 2024. Students who participated in the exams can access the AP SSC Results 2024 on the official website, bse.ap.gov.in, by logging in with their roll number.

Date:

Result: Likely to declared in May 2024

Exam Date: March 18 to 30, 2024

How to check the result?

Visit the official website, bse.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the AP 10th result link

Enter the roll number and submit

AP SSC Results 2024 will appear on the screen

View and download the provisional marksheet

Save a hardcopy for future reference

Details to check on scorecard?

Roll Number

Student Name

District Name

Subjects appeared in

Internal Marks

Average grade points obtained

Grade points

Passing status (Passed/Failed)

For more updates, aspiring candidates are advised to visit the official website.