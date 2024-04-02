AP SSC 10th Results 2024: Expected to Declare In May 1st Week

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), is expected to release the class 10 results in May 2024. Students who participated in the exams can access the AP SSC Results 2024 on the official website, bse.ap.gov.in, by logging in with their roll number.
Date:
Result: Likely to declared in May 2024
Exam Date: March 18 to 30, 2024
How to check the result?
Visit the official website, bse.ap.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the AP 10th result link
Enter the roll number and submit
AP SSC Results 2024 will appear on the screen
View and download the provisional marksheet
Save a hardcopy for future reference
Details to check on scorecard?
Roll Number
Student Name
District Name
Subjects appeared in
Internal Marks
Average grade points obtained
Grade points
Passing status (Passed/Failed)
For more updates, aspiring candidates are advised to visit the official website.