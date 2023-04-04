Andrew Tate effect? Student goes on 'Alpha' rant after teacher rebukes him in classroom

Tate, along with his brother Tristan Tate, has a huge following due to the 'millionaire lifestyle' they lead. | PM

Mumbai: Netizens are wondering whether the influence of Andrew Tate, a controversial social media personality, has made its way into high school classrooms after a student was seen arguing with his professor in a viral video.

In the clip posted on Twitter, a high school boy is seen confronting his professor for allegedly punishing him. "This punishment stuff is going to stop! I am now the alpha," says the student to the professor seated in front of the classroom.

Agitated, the student goes on to say, "The alpha takes priority over the teacher. The alpha takes priority over anyone. And the alpha doesn't have to listen..."

While the professor does not react much, he tries to tell the student that this kind of behaviour will bring consequences for the student.

The Twitter account that posted this video suggested that these were the 'consequences of Andrew Tate on students.' The user goes on to say, "i'm not really focused who the student is personally and i posted the 144p version of this video for a reason, although the impact of andrew tate on classrooms has been insane. i've gotten multiple dms from mainly middle school teachers about it with stories way worse than this."

Who is Andrew Tate?

Tate, along with his brother Tristan Tate, has a huge following due to the 'millionaire lifestyle' they lead. Many times, the influencer duo has been blamed for producing 'toxic' and 'misogynistic' content which is directed towards young boys.

The social media star was also arrested in Romania last year, along with his brother, over an investigation in a human trafficking case.

As per media reports, school teachers in the UK and Romania have started developing a 'remedial curriculum' to undo the impact of these influencers on their students.

