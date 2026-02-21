Andhra Pradesh Signs 7 AI-Focused Agreements To Transform Education & Skilling

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu | File

New Delhi: The Andhra Pradesh government has signed seven agreements at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, with most of them directed towards higher education, advanced skilling and school transformation.

The pacts were signed on Friday in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as the state is choosing to build its AI future through its students, said an official press release.

"The chief minister oversaw the signing of seven key MoUs and Letters of Intent, most of them directly focused on higher education, advanced skilling and school transformation," it said.

Agreements were inked with IBM, UNICC, NIELIT, IIT Madras, BharatGen and WISER.

With IBM, the southern state signed a Letter of Intent to skill one lakh learners over the next three to five years in Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity and Quantum Computing.

The collaboration will explore access to IBM's global digital learning platforms, enabling learners from to gain industry aligned future ready skills and strengthening the state's emerging tech workforce pipeline.

The agreement with United Nations International Computing Centre (UNICC) will establish a Centre of Excellence for AI and Quantum (computing) at Amaravati Quantum Valley in 2026.

With over 55 years of experience serving more than 100 UN entities and international organisations, UNICC brings global best practices in secure and sovereign AI, the release said.

The Centre is expected to position Amaravati as a digital embassy for secure AI-aligned with UN-grade standards.

Likewise, Andhra Pradesh entered into an agreement with the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) to establish the first NIELIT deemed to be University campus in South India, dedicated to Quantum and AI education.

Backed by Central government funding support and state-provided land, space and quantum hardware access, the campus is set to emerge as a national hub for emerging technology talent development.

Similarly, Andhra Pradesh singed an agreement with Cabilo AI to strengthen AI and digital innovation capabilities across more than 50 higher educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh.

The initiative covers graduation and post-graduation students, faculty development, AI integrated curricula, applied use cases and innovation labs to enhance employability outcomes.

Additionally, through the Real Time Governance Society, the government is establishing a State level AI Sandbox in partnership with Calibo Inc.

The sandbox will provide a secure and controlled environment to design and validate AI solutions for governance and public service delivery, the release said.

The state signed an MoU with WISER - Washington Institute for STEM, Entrepreneurship and Research - to establish a Centre of Excellence and Talent Hub under the Amaravati Quantum Valley initiative.

The programme has already trained over 62,000 learners and is targeting 3.5 lakh learners in 2026 and six lakh next year, aiming for 3.5 million cumulative learners.

Further, Andhra Pradesh has entered into a partnership with BharatGen, NexGen and IBM to launch a State wide AI Tech Hub built on a five-layer Swadeshi AI Stack.

The platform will integrate 22 Indian languages, more than 500 sovereign GPUs and indigenous large language models to support governance, welfare, agriculture, MSMEs and education.

Pushing for AI in school education, the government signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras in partnership with Bodhan AI to roll out an AI Tutor across Government, Aided and Private schools in Andhra Pradesh.

For Andhra Pradesh, artificial intelligence is not merely an economic lever, it is an educational mission that begins in classrooms, scales through universities and prepares an entire generation for the quantum and AI era, the press release added.

