 Galgotias Issues Clarification After Neha Singh’s ‘Open To Work’ LinkedIn Status Sparks Speculation
Galgotias University Registrar Nitin Kumar Gaur said the varsity has apologised for the robodog controversy at the AI Impact Summit and clarified that Professor Neha Singh has not been suspended. The university vacated its stall and ordered an inquiry, maintaining there was no intent to misrepresent the Chinese-made robot as its own innovation.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 05:39 PM IST
article-image
Amid controversy over a robotic dog showcased at the AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam, Galgotias University Registrar Nitin Kumar Gaur on Thursday clarified that the institution has already issued an apology and that the professor involved has not been suspended.

The row erupted after Professor Neha Singh claimed at the university’s stall that the robodog “Orion” was developed at Galgotias University’s Centre of Excellence. Chinese media later reported that the robot was actually manufactured by Chinese robotics firm Unitree, triggering criticism and forcing the university to vacate its stall at the summit.

Speaking to ANI, Gaur said the university had acknowledged the mistake and expressed regret. “We never intended to harm the image of the university or the country. It was an error, and we have apologised,” he said, adding that a detailed investigation is underway to determine how the lapse occurred.

In an earlier statement, the university said there was no institutional intent to misrepresent the innovation and reiterated its commitment to responsible representation.

