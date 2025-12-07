Amity University Holds 21st Convocation 2025, Over 28,000 Graduands To Receive Degrees | X @PiyushGoyalOffc

Noida: Amity University commenced its 21st Convocation-2025 at the Noida campus. In the four-day event, starting from December 6 to 9, over 28,000 graduands from diverse disciplines will receive their degrees, diplomas and academic honours.

On the first day of the convocation, around 9,000 graduands received their degrees and diplomas across engineering, management, law, humanities, bio-sciences, health sciences, journalism, agriculture, hospitality, environmental sciences and other fields, according to the release.

The momentous occasion was graced by the esteemed presence of Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal.

Addressing the students, Piyush Goyal said, "Ashok K. Chauhan, Founder President Amity Education Group, is committed to serving the nation and continues to motivate us. My heartiest congratulations to all the graduands, and they must keep the nation's and Amity's flag flying high. When you are in college, you do not appreciate the hard work of your teachers, but once you have graduated, you understand and appreciate the role of teachers in your life."

"It is remarkable to see the vibrancy of the students, the variety of subjects, and the courses and opportunities they receive at Amity. It is heartening to see that half of the students are young girls, and I have recognised and awarded so many patent holders and innovators of Amity. Around 50 faculty members of Amity are Ramalingam Swami fellows who have chosen to come back and serve their motherland, which is commendable." He further advised students to join politics, serve the nation and give back to society.

Reiterating the five guiding principles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that each one of us must collectively resolve to make India a developed nation by 2047.

"We must shed our colonial mindset, which is an obstacle to India's progress. We must take pride in our rich heritage and family value system. India is known for "unity in diversity", and we must respect that. Lastly, we must fulfil our duties to our nation," the Union Minister said.

Expressing his extreme pleasure on this occasion, Ashok K. Chauhan, Founder President, Amity Education Group, said, "Amity is committed to making each student a success story. The students must have the will and desire to succeed. Amity will ensure that the students achieve their goals and fulfil their dreams, since students' success is of utmost importance to us. Amity provides not only a high level of education but also imbues values and "sanskars" in its students, which make them stand out from the rest."

Atul Chauhan, Chancellor of Amity University, said, "Each graduating batch brings with it a unique spirit and an enduring blend of passion, resilience, and purpose. Convocation is not merely a ceremony; it is the culmination of dreams, achievements, and countless memories that define a student's journey at Amity. Today, a new chapter has begun for the graduands, filled with opportunities to create meaningful impact across sectors and across the world."

During the first day of Convocation-2025, Doctorates were conferred to Padma Ashutosh Sharma, Institute Chair Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Kanpur & President- Indian National Science Academy, Lalit Verma, Director- Vitreo-Retina Services, Centre for Sight, New Delhi and Pia Singh, Director on the Board, DLF Limited & Chairperson, DLF Foundation.

Delivering his acceptance speech, Padma Ashutosh Sharma, stated, "I'm deeply humbled by this huge honour bestowed upon me by Amity University. While failures are our own, the credit for our success goes to our team workers, teachers, and the help that we receive from others. Science unifies everything, and Amity is a forward-looking institution, fostering science and research in a big way."

Accepting the Doctorate, Lalit Verma, said, "Excellence is not just taught but lived at Amity. This recognition by Amity is a great honour for me. Students are the ambassadors of Amity, and they must uphold the values of hard work, commitment and compassion."

Extending her heartfelt gratitude to Amity University, Pia Singh, said, "Students are the future leaders, and they must use knowledge as a tool to realise their highest potential, and listen to the higher calling in life. Education is a life-long process, and it must be used for the betterment of people."

Highlighting the pioneering accomplishments of Amity University, (Prof.) Balvinder Shukla, Vice-Chancellor, Amity University Uttar Pradesh, said, "With the H-Index of the University being 184, more than 500 research projects funded by the government, 2,646 patents filed, and 35 technologies transferred to the industry, Amity University has been a pioneer in the field of Research and Innovation." She called upon the students to march forward with courage and Conviction and let the spirit of Amity shine bright.

On this occasion, the "Award for Entrepreneurial Ability" was awarded to Amitesh Tripathi, an MBA student at Amity Business School. Also present on the occasion were Dr. Aseem Chauhan, Chancellor of Amity University Haryana, Senior Management, HOIs, faculty, researchers and students of Amity.

During Convocation-2025, a total of 192 Shri Baljit Shastri Awards, 55 Best All-Rounder Achievement Trophies, 18 Corporate Awards, and 657 medals will be awarded to the meritorious students, the release said.

