 NCERT Updates Class 7 Textbook With Expanded Section On Ghaznavid Invasions
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNCERT Updates Class 7 Textbook With Expanded Section On Ghaznavid Invasions

NCERT Updates Class 7 Textbook With Expanded Section On Ghaznavid Invasions

NCERT’s new Class 7 Social Science textbook includes a detailed six-page section on the Ghaznavid invasions, describing Mahmud of Ghazni’s 17 campaigns in India, his plunder of wealthy cities like Mathura and Somnath, mass killings, and enslavement of civilians. It cites biographers and scholar Al-Biruni to highlight Mahmud’s brutality and the impact on India’s cultural and scientific heritage.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 01:56 PM IST
article-image
NCERT Updates Class 7 Textbook With Expanded Section On Ghaznavid Invasions | NCERT's Website

New Delhi: The new NCERT Social Science textbook for Class VII carries an extensive section on the Ghaznavids, detailing Mahmud of Ghazni's plunder of Indian cities and the slaughter of "infidels," including Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and even rival Islamic sects.

The six-page section, titled The Ghaznavid Invasions, states that Mahmud of Ghazni conducted 17 campaigns in India, returning each time with large quantities of treasure. The old NCERT class 7 history textbook had a paragraph on Mahmud of Ghazni.

The new book titled "Exploring Societies: India and Beyond", issued on Friday, describes in detail the plundering of cities such as Mathura and Somnath. Mahmud conquered parts of India in the 11th century after defeating Jayapala and, in 1008, overcoming Jayapala's son following a long battle.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu: Class 12 Student Dies After Alleged Attack By Class 11 Peers; 14 Accused Held
article-image

"Mahmud's campaigns involved not only destruction and plunder but also the slaughter of tens of thousands of Indian civilians and the capture of numerous prisoners, including children, who were taken to be sold in the slave markets of Central Asia," the book states.

FPJ Shorts
IIM CAT Answer Key 2025: Objection Window Starts Tomorrow; Details Here
IIM CAT Answer Key 2025: Objection Window Starts Tomorrow; Details Here
Good News! Mumbai Becomes The 5th Best Food City In The World
Good News! Mumbai Becomes The 5th Best Food City In The World
Palash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana UNFOLLOW Each Other On Instagram After Calling Off Their Wedding Amid Controversy
Palash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana UNFOLLOW Each Other On Instagram After Calling Off Their Wedding Amid Controversy
No Lending Curbs On Green Energy, Govt Clarifies Reports & Reaffirms Strong Push For Solar Manufacturing In India
No Lending Curbs On Green Energy, Govt Clarifies Reports & Reaffirms Strong Push For Solar Manufacturing In India

The book mentions that his biographers portray him as a powerful but cruel and ruthless general, determined "not only to slaughter or enslave 'infidels' (that is, Hindus, Buddhists, or Jains) but also to kill believers from rival sects of Islam." In all, Mahmud carried out 17 campaigns in India; after each one, he returned to Ghazni with large amounts of loot.

"Although he faced strong resistance--particularly from the Chandellas of central India--and narrowly escaped defeat on several occasions, his large army's rapid marches and daring cavalry attacks, supported by mounted archers, ultimately proved decisive," the section reads.

Read Also
Mumbai University Announces Schedule For Summer Session Exam Dates; Check Details Here
article-image

The book highlights Mahmud's plunder of Mathura, described as a city of immense wealth with a magnificent temple overlooking it.

"Mahmud destroyed the temple and seized its treasure before proceeding to Kannauj, where he surprised one of the last Pratihara rulers and looted and destroyed several temples. A few years later, another campaign took him to Gujarat and the seaport of Somnath (in present-day Saurashtra). Despite strong local resistance and heavy losses to his forces, Mahmud eventually prevailed after several days of fighting, destroyed the Somnath Shiva temple, and carried away its vast treasures," the book added.

The book also quotes the Persian scholar Abu Rayhn al-Biruni, who noted the impact of Mahmud's military campaigns on India's scientific traditions.

"Mahmud utterly ruined the prosperity of the country and performed there, Centuries of wonderful feats, by which the Hindus became like atoms of dust. Scattered in all directions," the book quotes Al-Biruni.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

HPCRA Patwari Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 530 Posts Starts On December 12; Here's How...

HPCRA Patwari Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 530 Posts Starts On December 12; Here's How...

NCERT Updates Class 7 Textbook With Expanded Section On Ghaznavid Invasions

NCERT Updates Class 7 Textbook With Expanded Section On Ghaznavid Invasions

Tamil Nadu: Class 12 Student Dies After Alleged Attack By Class 11 Peers; 14 Accused Held

Tamil Nadu: Class 12 Student Dies After Alleged Attack By Class 11 Peers; 14 Accused Held

Mumbai University Announces Schedule For Summer Session Exam Dates; Check Details Here

Mumbai University Announces Schedule For Summer Session Exam Dates; Check Details Here

BTSC Dental Hygienist Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Eligibility Criteria...

BTSC Dental Hygienist Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Eligibility Criteria...