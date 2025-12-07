 Tamil Nadu: Class 12 Student Dies After Alleged Attack By Class 11 Peers; 14 Accused Held
A Class 12 student from a government school in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, died early Sunday after being attacked by 14 Class 11 students following a clash between their classes. The boy was hit on the head with a wooden stick, underwent surgery, but succumbed to his injuries. The accused students have been arrested, and the case will be upgraded to murder after post-mortem.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 01:46 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu: Class 12 Student Dies After Alleged Attack By Class 11 Peers; 14 Accused Held | IANS (Representative Image)

Kumbakonam (Tamil Nadu): A Class 12 student of a government school near here has succumbed to his injuries early Sunday morning after he was allegedly attacked by a group of Class 11 students, police said.

Fourteen class 11 students of Government Arignar Anna Model Higher Secondary School in Patteeswaram allegedly attacked their senior student on December 4, following a clash between their respective classes, they added.

The accused students hit the boy on the head with a wooden stick, leaving him seriously injured, police said.

The boy's parents rushed to the school on being informed and admitted him to the Government Hospital in Kumbakonam. He was later shifted to a private hospital in Thanjavur for further treatment, police said. He had to be operated on to remove the blood clot in his brain.

On Sunday, around 2.30 am, he succumbed to his injuries, police confirmed. The 14 accused have been arrested and lodged in a juvenile home.

Patteeswaram Police said they had initially registered an attempt to murder case. "After post-mortem, we'll alter it into a murder case," an official said.

