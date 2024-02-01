 Allahabad High Court Seeks Clarity On State Education Boards Permitting Religious Education
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAllahabad High Court Seeks Clarity On State Education Boards Permitting Religious Education

Allahabad High Court Seeks Clarity On State Education Boards Permitting Religious Education

The court would resume hearing on the matter on February 2.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 01, 2024, 03:03 PM IST
article-image
Allahabad High Court Seeks Clarity On State Education Boards Permitting Religious Education | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday asked the central government to specify whether a state government can have a statutory education board permitting religious education.

The Lucknow bench of justices Vivek Chaudhary and Subhash Vidyarthi passed the order on a writ petition filed by Anshuman Singh Rathore questioning the constitutionality of the U.P. Board of Madrasa Education Act 2004.

The court said that in its earlier reply, the central government did not give a clear response to this query.

The bench said that it expects the Union Ministry of Education as well as the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs to submit a written reply and the central government counsel, Sudhanshu Chauhan, will apprise the court about it on February 2.

The court would resume hearing on the matter on February 2.

The plea has questioned the constitutionality of the U.P. Board of Madrasa Education Act, 2004 and provisions of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act (Amendment) (RTE Act) 2012.

The petitioner contended that a state cannot be allowed to enact any law for providing religious education to a particular community and as such the constitution of Madrasa Board by the 2004 enactment is entirely unconstitutional and hence liable to be scrapped.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Allahabad High Court Seeks Clarity On State Education Boards Permitting Religious Education

Allahabad High Court Seeks Clarity On State Education Boards Permitting Religious Education

New India Assurance Company Limited Opens Registration For NIACL Assistant Recruitment 2024

New India Assurance Company Limited Opens Registration For NIACL Assistant Recruitment 2024

JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2: Registration Opens Tomorrow

JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2: Registration Opens Tomorrow

WBJEE 2024 Registration Extended: Apply By Feb 5 For Engineering Exam

WBJEE 2024 Registration Extended: Apply By Feb 5 For Engineering Exam

CBSE Class 9 Book Now Has Chapters On Dating & Relationships: Explains 'Ghosting' And 'Catfishing'

CBSE Class 9 Book Now Has Chapters On Dating & Relationships: Explains 'Ghosting' And 'Catfishing'