All Students In England To Study Maths And English Until 18 As Rishi Sunak Scraps A-Levels

Rishi Sunak, the UK Prime Minister, has announced an education shake-up that will require a new qualification combining A-Levels and T levels, named the "Advanced British Standard," but not until the 2030s

Following Rishi Sunak's announcement to scrap A-levels, students will now be forced to study maths and English until they are 18 years old.

The prime minister claimed that he seeks to create a new qualification called the "Advanced British Standard" to bring together technical and academic education.

During his speech to the Conservative Party convention, Sunak also announced the cancellation of the HS2 line to Manchester and new plans to gradually ban smoking.

The prime minister said he was taking “a long-term decision to address the problems with our 16 to 19 education system”.

The substantial A-level reform would see English and maths become compulsory until the age of 18, while pupils would be required to study a wider array of subjects in post-16 education.

Sunak has made the announcent In a thread of tweets on X, formerly known as Twitter, he added: "We’re creating a new, combined single qualification. The Advanced British Standard brings together the very best of A levels and T levels.

"This is a long-term reform that will take time to get right and extra funding to deliver."

“In our country no child should be left behind.”

"2/ This new qualification will mean: Everyone studies some form of English + maths to 18, Every pupil spends 195 more hours with a teacher, Everyone studies a broader range of subjects. We will deliver parity between technical and academic routes - all students will take it.

"3/ Our new plan will require more teachers in the coming years. So to attract and retain teachers, those who teach key subjects in both schools and further education colleges will receive new special bonuses of up to £30,000 tax-free over their first five years.

"4/ My main funding priority in every spending review from now on will be education. It is the best economic policy, the best social policy, and the best moral policy. It is the best way to spread opportunity and create a more prosperous society."

Sunak added: “The new Advanced British Standard will help spread opportunity and benefit students for generations to come, demonstrating our clear commitment to make the right decisions for the long-term future of our country.”